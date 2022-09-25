Beautiful fall like day, tracking some strong gusts

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's beginning to feel a lot like fall out there with those deep blue skies, low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s. The only thing to really be cautious of if you have outdoor plans is the wind.
We could see gusts upwards to 20 mph at times today so just keep an eye on it if you'll be out on the water or outside in general. It definitely shouldn't stop you from getting outside and enjoying the gorgeous weather.
Overnight we'll dip down to the low 50s with clear skies expected to stick around.
Tomorrow is almost a 'copy and paste' of today with similar temperatures, skies and windy conditions.
Throughout the work week we'll continue to see a similar fall pattern to today with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Although beautiful weather is expected, we'll be keeping an eye on the drought monitor as dry conditions will continue.