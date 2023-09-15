Beautiful end to the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another chilly start to our day with lows dipping back into the upper 40s again this morning. Once we begin to see sunshine it'll heat up the rest of our day with the return of 80 degrees.
Not only is it a lovely end to the work week but it's the perfect evening for some high school football! Kickoff temperatures will be in a comfortable low 70s and then down in the mid 60s when you're on your way home.
A cold front pushes through the region this weekend possibly bringing some stray, isolated showers but temperatures stay mild in the low 80s. As we head into next week temperatures will soar a bit higher back in the mid 80s! Dry conditions also stick around.