Beautiful end to the weekend, tracking a cool down later in the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another gorgeous October day as we warm up into the mid to upper 70s, much warmer than what we've been seeing the past couple of days. Great day to get outside and enjoy some fall activities thanks to all the sunshine.
There's still a strong breeze out of the north as well as dry conditions, so maybe stay away from any burning today. Burn bans are in place for some with counties including McCracken, KY and Union, IL.
Into tonight we'll drop into the mid 40s with clear skies sticking around.
The start of our work week looks very similar to the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. By Wednesday the clouds will return and we could see temperatures reach the 80s for many of us.
A cold front will make it's way through Thursday night, dropping our temperatures into the mid 60s by Friday. This front is lacking moisture so no rain chances are expected out of this.