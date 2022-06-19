Beautiful end to the holiday weekend before the heat returns

Carterville (WSIL) -- It's a beautiful end to our holiday weekend. Today is as good as it gets for mid-June. Great day to spend outside with dad or at a local parade celebrating Juneteenth. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s with dew points remaining in the mid 50s, making it feel really pleasant outside.
Tonight you can give the AC a break because we'll dip into the low 60s, upper 50s. Skies will remain clear as well so you'd be fine to open your windows or go outside to enjoy a bonfire.
We're tracking a chance in pattern as a ridge builds in across the central US, placing a high over the Midwest. This will cause temperatures to soar back to the upper 90s for the remainder of the week. We could hit triple digits Tuesday or Wednesday.
The best news to come out of these hot temperatures is that it will take a while for the humidity to catch up, making this heat feel different than last week. High dewpoints won't return until midweek.
Looking ahead towards the work week we do have a chance for some rain on the board for Wednesday afternoon through evening. It's still too far away to know for sure, but be weather aware midweek incase storms do roll through.