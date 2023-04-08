Beautiful Easter weekend ahead -- warm up trending continuing

WSIL (Carterville) -- Even though we're still a few degrees below our seasonal 'normal' high, it's a gorgeous start to the weekend.
Blue skies have finally returned after we've been blanketed in clouds for days. With the help of the sun, highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Skies remain clear overnight which will allow all of today's heat to escape, making it pretty chilly around sunrise. Waking up early temperatures will fall into the upper 30s but wind chills remain closer to freezing.
Besides the cool morning, I don't think we could have a nicer forecast for tomorrow. You should maybe even wear sunscreen for your egg hunt in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today in the upper 60s.
The warm up trend continues through the end of the next work week with each day climbing a few degrees warmer than the last.
Along with the warmer temperatures, rain chances stay fairly minimal for the next week. More consistent rain chances return next weekend and into the following week so enjoy the dry time now!