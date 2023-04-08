 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beautiful Easter weekend ahead -- warm up trending continuing

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Even though we're still a few degrees below our seasonal 'normal' high, it's a gorgeous start to the weekend.

Blue skies have finally returned after we've been blanketed in clouds for days. With the help of the sun, highs will climb into the mid 60s. 

hourly

Skies remain clear overnight which will allow all of today's heat to escape, making it pretty chilly around sunrise. Waking up early temperatures will fall into the upper 30s but wind chills remain closer to freezing. 

easter

Besides the cool morning, I don't think we could have a nicer forecast for tomorrow. You should maybe even wear sunscreen for your egg hunt in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today in the upper 60s. 

warm up

The warm up trend continues through the end of the next work week with each day climbing a few degrees warmer than the last. 

rain

Along with the warmer temperatures, rain chances stay fairly minimal for the next week. More consistent rain chances return next weekend and into the following week so enjoy the dry time now! 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you