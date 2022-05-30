 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

Beautiful but windy today, tracking midweek showers

memorial day

Carterville (WSIL) -- Today is similar to what we've been seeing all weekend; temperatures in the 80s, blue skies and lots of sunshine.

lake wind

It is still pretty windy outside and there's a Lake Wind Advisory through 7 PM tonight, so take caution if you're on the water today. 

Tomorrow will be a copy and paste of today, but a little less windy with clearer skies. Highs will climb close to 90 with some of us hitting it.

We'll remain dry until close to midnight once a cold front begins to enter the region. 

SPC

We're tracking the chance of scattered showers through much of Wednesday with the possibility of something more severe into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us at a Marginal (1 out of 5 threat). 

The speed of the front will determine our temperatures, as well as when dry weather will return. There will still be a slight chance of rain Thursday but most models agree we'll stay dry to end the week on Friday. 

