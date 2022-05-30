Beautiful but windy today, tracking midweek showers

Carterville (WSIL) -- Today is similar to what we've been seeing all weekend; temperatures in the 80s, blue skies and lots of sunshine.
It is still pretty windy outside and there's a Lake Wind Advisory through 7 PM tonight, so take caution if you're on the water today.
Tomorrow will be a copy and paste of today, but a little less windy with clearer skies. Highs will climb close to 90 with some of us hitting it.
We'll remain dry until close to midnight once a cold front begins to enter the region.
We're tracking the chance of scattered showers through much of Wednesday with the possibility of something more severe into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us at a Marginal (1 out of 5 threat).
The speed of the front will determine our temperatures, as well as when dry weather will return. There will still be a slight chance of rain Thursday but most models agree we'll stay dry to end the week on Friday.