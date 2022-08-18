Beautiful August day with sunshine and below normal temps

WSIL (Carterville) -- You may want to grab a light jacket to start your morning as we're in the upper 50s, lower 60s. We've also been seeing some patchy fog over southern Illinois.
Once the sun rises, the sunshine will be around for a while and we'll warm up today to a pleasant mid 80.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs again in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine expected. If you need to knock out some yard work, today and tomorrow are the best days to do it.
A cold front will be moving through Saturday, not only bringing down our temperatures but also returning the chance of rain into the region. Rain chance will linger into the start of the next work week.