Beautiful again today but rain is on the horizon

WSIL (Carterville) -- Although we're still unseasonably cool, I doubt there will be any complaints as far as today goes. Highs today will climb into the upper 60s, low 70s across the board. A few high level clouds are hanging around but even so, sunshine is still peeking through.
If you have any outdoor chores or errands you want to knock out, today will be the last solid day to do so for a while. We're keeping an eye on our next rain maker that's currently off to our west.
Most of us will be staying dry overnight until the early morning hours. Clouds will begin to move in ahead of the system. Temperatures will stay mild, falling into the upper 40s.
We see the better chance for widespread rain by the afternoon, lasting through the evening. The good news is there isn't a severe threat with tomorrow's system. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but that's about it.
Rain amounts will generally be pretty light with totals under 0.25" along the I-64 corridor, but parts of western Kentucky could pick up closer to 1".
Tomorrow's system may linger into early Friday but the majority of the day should be dry. The next system is right on the heel of tomorrow's with a chance of rain returning by this weekend. A cold front will sweep across the region on Saturday, likely bringing another chance for a few showers. The amount of moisture is trending down, so the rain chances look scattered at best.
Behind the front, much cooler air will move into the region with highs Sunday only in the low 60s.