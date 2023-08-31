Beautiful again today -- tracking 90s for labor day weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- 'Picture-perfect' weather again today! Highs are only climbing into the upper 70s making today feel like an early taste of fall. There's lots of sunshine with very little cloud cover to go along with these beautiful temperatures.
You can't get much better than this for the fair. Temperatures stay in the 70s until sunset, falling quickly into the mid 60s. Skies stay clear this evening and overnight.
Tomorrow will be the last unseasonably cool day before the heat returns for Labor Day Weekend. Weather still looks great though if you plan to spend it outside camping, at the lake, or any other way to plan to celebrate! Highs will climb back to the upper 80s by Saturday and then 90s by Sunday.
Chance of rain returns Labor Day but I wouldn't cancel plans just yet. Moisture surges from the Gulf and stays with us through midweek, so a few chances of isolated showers stick around.