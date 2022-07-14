Baseball tournaments bring a boost to local economy

(WSIL) -- A small boost for Williamson County's economy from the Pinto 8-and-Under Baseball Classic at Rent One Park.
The tournament was presented by PONY which stands for Protect Our Nation's Youth.
Several teams across the country including two international teams took part in the event.
This means teams and families staying multiple nights in hotels and experiencing different restaurants in the area.
Visit SI's Executive Director Ashlee Spiller says the goal is to give visitors something worthy of sticking around.
"We want them to feel relaxed enough in the area and have enough attractions and things for them to do while they're here that they can stay locally for few days and either expand their trip or maybe come back again with additional family and friends later." said Spiller.
Another big Pony tournament is comes to the area later this month. Rent One Park will host the COLT 16 and under World Series beginning July 29th