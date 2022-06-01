Barkley Regional Airport looking for local artists to create original artwork for new terminal

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The Barkley Regional Airport Authority (BRAA) is now opening the search for regional artists to create original artwork for the new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023.
This request is open to all artists in a 50-mile radius of Barkley Regional Airport in West Paducah, Kentucky.
BRAA will commission artwork for three locations throughout the newly built terminal building. The future art locations are dispersed throughout the public areas of the building and will reflect the region’s appreciation for the visual arts.
The goals for public art at PAH are to:
- Provide an impactful “wow” experience that welcomes people to Paducah and the region.
- Generate community pride through high-quality works of art.
- Communicate to visitors and locals that Paducah is a place that values and is enriched by art.
- Highlight aspects of Paducah’s art and culture that it has become known for worldwide.
- Bring to light elements of the region’s people, places, ecology, culture, heritage, and/or celebrated places and experiences.
There will be three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork -- the Feature Wall and two locations in the airport’s Gate Area. The Feature Wall is a site-specific work of art for the airport ticketing area. The completed project will serve as a centerpiece for the space, welcoming those arriving to the region and those flying out from Barkley.
The opportunities for the airport Gate Area are 1) the Gate Area West Wall and 2) the Gate Area Glass Wall. The selected artists for each of these opportunities will prepare and deliver digital files of their artwork which will be printed and installed to the surfaces.
In the current round of the selection process, artists will be asked to describe their interest in the project and share images of previously completed artwork. Applicants are not asked to create specific proposals for this project at this time. A specially designated art committee will review artist qualifications and select up to three finalists for each opportunity to create proposals and present their ideas to the committee.
During the second round of the selection process, the committee will review proposals from the finalists and recommend their selection to the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors for approval.
Any artists interested must submit the required materials by July 11th, 2022, through www.CallForEntry.org. CaFE is free to use, and there is no entry fee for this call.
There are two Calls for Artists for these three opportunities, so artists interested in being considered for both areas must submit more than one application.