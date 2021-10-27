Barge hits U.S 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported a barge hit on the Tennessee River/Kentucky Lake Eggners Ferry Bridge near Aurora overnight Tuesday.
At 11:30 p.m. the vessel was heading upstream on the Tennessee River when the pilot indicated windy conditions pushed a tow of six empty barges into the left descending main pier of the bridge.
A wire securing some of the barges broke as a result of the collision.
Officials say a certified bridge inspector did a safety check on the bridge. The inspector found no damage to the pier.