Barge hits U.S 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge

Courtesy of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported a barge hit on the Tennessee River/Kentucky Lake Eggners Ferry Bridge near Aurora overnight Tuesday.

At 11:30 p.m. the vessel was heading upstream on the Tennessee River when the pilot indicated windy conditions pushed a tow of six empty barges into the left descending main pier of the bridge.

A wire securing some of the barges broke as a result of the collision.

Officials say a certified bridge inspector did a safety check on the bridge. The inspector found no damage to the pier.

