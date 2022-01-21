Barbecue Bash competition takes place in Cape Girardeau

(WSIL) -- If you're a barbeque lover, you'll want to bring your appetite this weekend.
The World's Largest Indoor Barbecue Bash is happening at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
They'll have 20 teams competing head-to-head in two categories, Pork Steaks and Ribs.
And you get to be the judge.
Organizer, Ryan Eftink says there's something for everyone.
"The way I describe it, BBQ always has big arms. It doesn't matter, all walks of life are welcome in the BBQ family. We all grill together, we all work together, we all play together. Don't be intimidated and say, well I've never tasted or judged anything, that's not a problem. Come check it out. That's the main thing. Don't be intimidated because everyone is there to have fun." said Ryan Eftink, Co-founder Smokin' Brothers.
The event kicks off Saturday at 10:30 am.