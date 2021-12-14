Baptist Health announces employee assistance fund

(WSIL) -- Baptist Health is urging those interested in donating supplies to local tornado relief efforts to take those items to already established community and state agencies rather than to the hospital.
“Our big-hearted community is eager to help those affected by the tornadoes, and has been bringing supplies to us for distribution,” said Matt Bailey, Baptist Health Paducah interim president. “We want these much-needed supplies to reach our community as soon as possible, so we ask that our generous donors take those items to a growing number of organizations that are designated collection and distribution points for our area families.”
The Baptist Health Foundation has established an emergency assistance fund to support the short- and long-term needs of Baptist Health employees affected by the devastation. Monetary donations can be made at www.supportbaptisthealth.org/emergencyassistance. Baptist Health is not accepting donations of supplies.
Baptist Health facilities in the area were affected by the tornadoes, including the Dawson Springs outpatient clinic which was destroyed. Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown has loaned its mobile clinic to the Dawson Springs area until a larger modular building can be located on the site. The mobile clinic opened on Monday. Power outages temporarily closed Baptist Health Medical Group offices in Benton and Murray, necessitating temporarily moving those patient appointments to other nearby locations until power is restored.