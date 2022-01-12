 Skip to main content
Bank of Carbondale merging with First Southern Bank

carbondale bank merge

(WSIL) -- The Bank of Carbondale is set to merge into First Southern Bank.

Midwest Community Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for First Southern, and The Carbondale Investment Corporation, the holding company for The Bank of Carbondale, announced the strategic alliance Wednesday. 

“We are very excited to announce this alliance. The Bank of Carbondale and the Bleyer family have always been dedicated to the growth and well-being of the southern Illinois region. The Bank of Carbondale’s philosophy of being a locally owned community bank, with high level customer service blends very well with our own business model. Both organizations take great pride in taking care of our customers and giving back to our communities,” said John Dosier, President and CEO of First Southern Bank.

“When looking for a strategic alliance, the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of The Bank of Carbondale placed a top priority on the future of our customers and our employees. We are pleased that we are able to enter into this agreement with First Southern Bank, an organization that shares the same philosophy and commitment to Southern Illinois as The Bank of Carbondale, said Bob Bleyer, President and CEO of The Bank of Carbondale.

Chairman of Midwest stated the company plans to retain all officers and employees, as they move toward the merge.

The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

Further information will become available upon completion of the proposed transaction.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

