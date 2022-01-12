Bank of Carbondale merging with First Southern Bank

(WSIL) -- The Bank of Carbondale is set to merge into First Southern Bank.
Midwest Community Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for First Southern, and The Carbondale Investment Corporation, the holding company for The Bank of Carbondale, announced the strategic alliance Wednesday.
“We are very excited to announce this alliance. The Bank of Carbondale and the Bleyer family have always been dedicated to the growth and well-being of the southern Illinois region. The Bank of Carbondale’s philosophy of being a locally owned community bank, with high level customer service blends very well with our own business model. Both organizations take great pride in taking care of our customers and giving back to our communities,” said John Dosier, President and CEO of First Southern Bank.
“When looking for a strategic alliance, the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of The Bank of Carbondale placed a top priority on the future of our customers and our employees. We are pleased that we are able to enter into this agreement with First Southern Bank, an organization that shares the same philosophy and commitment to Southern Illinois as The Bank of Carbondale, said Bob Bleyer, President and CEO of The Bank of Carbondale.
Chairman of Midwest stated the company plans to retain all officers and employees, as they move toward the merge.
The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.
Further information will become available upon completion of the proposed transaction.