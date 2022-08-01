 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Bandy's Pumpkin Patch reveals maze, opening date

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The fall, spooky season is rapidly approaching! Bandy's Pumpkin Patch has revealed their opening date and the design of this year's maze. 

The patch will be opening on September 17, 2022. Weather permitting, the opening day will include 'A Zoo for You," a petting zoo for guests to enjoy. 

The 10 acre corn maze features the patch's mascot Punky.

The patch is currently taking bookings for fall parties and school field trips. You can call them at 618-983-8676 and leave a message to book. 