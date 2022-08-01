Bandy's Pumpkin Patch reveals maze, opening date

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The fall, spooky season is rapidly approaching! Bandy's Pumpkin Patch has revealed their opening date and the design of this year's maze.
The patch will be opening on September 17, 2022. Weather permitting, the opening day will include 'A Zoo for You," a petting zoo for guests to enjoy.
The 10 acre corn maze features the patch's mascot Punky.
The patch is currently taking bookings for fall parties and school field trips. You can call them at 618-983-8676 and leave a message to book.