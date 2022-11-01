Ballard County middle schooler dies in car crash

Ballard County, KY (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, November 1, WSIL News 3 was alerted to a Facebook post from Ballard County Schools. It reads:
"It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a BCMS student in a car accident after school hours today. The family has asked that we not release any names yet, but our prayers go out to them," said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. "We also understand that there are other people injured in the crash, but do not have details at this time. Our thoughts are with them, as well.
"This news is hard to hear, and we know that it affects all of our students, and our community," he added. "We will have counselors and staff members available on Wednesday to meet with anyone who may need support. Families, if you have concerns about your student, please call our office at 270-665-8400, and we will try to help."
News 3 will pass along any updates as we get them.