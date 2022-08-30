Ball bearings shot at businesses in West Frankfort, reward offered for arrest

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Multiple businesses have broken windows after ball bearings were shot at them.
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 unknown individuals broke windows using ball bearings. They were shot from a moving vehicle using a sling shot or some other spring loaded or pneumatic device.
The windows are broken at several businesses, one church and one apartment building. Most of the damage occurred along Main Street.
The suspect vehicle is a dark colored, mis 1990s, single cab, 4-wheel drive, Chevrolet pick up.
The City of West Frankfort is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department at (618)937-3502.