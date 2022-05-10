Bald Knob Cross to host annual Blessing of the Bikes Sunday

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the 30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes in partnership with the Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
The event will feature on-going blessings from 8:00am to 3:00pm. Breakfast and Lunch will be available on-site.
“For 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 5,000+ Motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross. We are grateful for the support of regional sponsors like Lawless Harley Davidson of Scott City Missouri, River Radio, Aaron Hale of Modern Woodmen of America, and the many other community businesses that support this event.” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Event T-Shirts are available at the Bald Knob Cross Welcome Center in Alto Pass and will be available the day of the event.
More information about the annual Blessing of the Bikes can be found at www.baldknobcross.com or at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.