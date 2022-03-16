Bald Knob Cross site now has access to well water

ALTO PASS (WSIL)---Bald Knob Cross of Peace has struck water!
Executive Director Jeffrey Isbell said they've always had to haul water up to the cross during events.
Now, after digging 1135 feet into the ground, their crews found water!
The little well will start the filtration process soon, but Isbell said it'll help them expand.
"Nobody will be able to see the water well, but you'll be able to see some of the great things that come as a result of that water well, and that's the excitement that we have. So what we want to do in the future, what our founders wanted to do back in the 50s and 60s, now become real now that we have the well," said Isbell.
He hopes with the well, they'll be able to host even more events and programs.