Bald Knob Cross set to host 86th annual Easter sunrise service

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Bald Knob Cross of Peace is set to host its 86th annual Easter Sunrise Service on April 17.
Gates for the service will open at 5 a.m. with the service beginning at 6:30 a.m. Handicap parking and on-site golf cart shuttles will be available.
Worship Leaders for the event are Chris Parton and Kevin and Tricia Edwards along with a worship band. Pastor Casey Pollard of the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, Illinois will be the keynote speaker.
“In 1937, two men led an effort to unify Southern Illinoisans through an Easter Sunrise Service. Today, we continue to fulfill their vision with this service featuring long standing traditions as well as a contemporary worship experience. This 86th annual event will be held in-person and streamed online.” commented Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Two food trucks will be on site during the event with Cold Blooded Coffee Co of Murphysboro and Dave’s Bagels of Anna.
More information about the 86th Annual Easter Sunrise Service can be found online at www.baldknobcross.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.