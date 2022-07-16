Bald Knob Cross of Peace to host UNITE at the Cross Music Festival tonight

ALTO PASS, IL (WSIL) -- The perfect blend of family fun and holy worship will come together tonight at the UNITE at the Cross Music Festival today at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
The Bald Knob Cross of Peace Facebook page made a post that details all the information you need to know before the festival tonight.
Gates, food trucks, and merchandise tents will open at 2 p.m. The VIP Meet and Greet will take place at 2:30 p.m., where attendees will have the opportunity to meet We Are Messengers, Katy Nichole, and more.
Tickets are available at the gate for $20. Parking is open at the Cross. The music will kick off at 5 p.m. with Lee Marie.