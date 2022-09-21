Bald Knob Cross of Peace hosts Day of Giving

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- You have a chance to help a local monument through a Day of Giving.
You can donate to the Bald Knob Cross of Peace through midnight.
All the money donated helps with everyday expenses, including mowing, pest control, lighting and supplies.
Some statistics the Cross provides for donors includes:
- $25/month will provide 2 months supply of penny cross giveaways
- $45/month covers pest control
- $50/week during the season provides mowing services
- $75/month covers online and website expenses
- $100/month provides the nightly lighting for the Cross
The Cross is only funded through donations and leaders say every bit counts.
"Everything that is given is what we use to keep this place up and running on an every single day basis and so it is really important that we are able to raise the funds and be able to keep this place going for generations to come," said Interim Director Jena Guined.
Guined said they have several projects they hope to fund with the donations. Those include an automatic gate system. Currently, staff open and close the gates on a daily basis by hand.
The other project is to renovate the cabins on the Cross grounds. They have had many requests for lodging when big events are held. This would also serve as additional income to help with everyday operations.
Guined said the Cross sees visitors from around the country each year. She says it has become a place of tranquility and peace for anyone who travels there.
"If there is one single word that I had to explain the cross peace is definitely it and in our name Bald Knob Cross of Peace it really explains that. It's always such a peaceful place and I see that people really find that, they love to come out here for that specific reason. To just realign themselves and ground themselves and just find peace in their inner-most being," explained Guined.
There are many different ways you can donate to Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
You can visit their Facebook page, head to their website or you can give in-person through 5 p.m. You can also give over the phone by calling (618) 713-8516 or sending in money to Bald Knob Cross, P.O. Box 35, Alto Pass, Illinois 62905.
Donations are always appreciated and can be given at any time of year.