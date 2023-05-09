Bald Knob Cross of Peace announces fourth annual Blessing of the Jeeps

ALTO PASS, IL (WSIL) -- The fourth annual Blessing of the Jeeps at Bald Knob Cross is Saturday, June 3. There will be two blessings that day at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (noon).
Bald Knob Cross of Peace says they are working with Jeep'n Shawnee for the blessing.
“For the last few years, we have partnered with Jeep’n Shawnee to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 2500+ Jeep enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross," says Jena Guined, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
She goes on to say, "We are grateful for the support of regional sponsors like River Radio of Southern Illinois, Heartland Heating, Air and Plumbing, BW Electric of Murphysboro, Brad’s Collision Works of Anna, and the many other community businesses that support this event."
They will have food trucks and local vendors. There will be T-shirts for sale for anyone interested at the Welcome Center, online and on the day of the event. There's more information at these links:
www.baldknobcross.com or at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.
Bald Knob Cross of Peace is situated in the Shawnee National Forest near the small town of Alto Pass, Illinois, and towers above the landscape at a height of over 111 feet.