Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At
Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in
minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest
in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Badd Axe Ladies introduces firefighting skills in women-only program

Badd Axe introduces firefighting skills in women-only program

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A group of women is learning about what it takes to be a firefighter and the challenges that come with it.

A dozen ladies took part in Carbondale Fire Department's Badd Axe Ladies program this weekend. It's a three-day course where female students learn from female instructors.

Southern Illinois University student Mikayla Robbers says it's an eye-opening experience, participating in a career field largely dominated by men.

"I feel like for me being able to do these exercises and feeling a lot more comfortable than I thought I would be doing them--and lifting the heavy weight and carrying the heavy gear," explains Robbers, "I feel like if I can do it, I know so many other women that are maybe a little smaller, a little bit bigger, that might be a little self conscience about whether or not they can do it and, they can."

The program is in it's second year. And is a collaboration between the City of Carbondale and SIU. For more information on Badd Axe Ladies and how you can get involved in firefighting, head over to the Carbondale Fire Department webpage

