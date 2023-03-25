Badd Axe Ladies introduces firefighting skills in women-only program

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A group of women is learning about what it takes to be a firefighter and the challenges that come with it.
A dozen ladies took part in Carbondale Fire Department's Badd Axe Ladies program this weekend. It's a three-day course where female students learn from female instructors.
Southern Illinois University student Mikayla Robbers says it's an eye-opening experience, participating in a career field largely dominated by men.
"I feel like for me being able to do these exercises and feeling a lot more comfortable than I thought I would be doing them--and lifting the heavy weight and carrying the heavy gear," explains Robbers, "I feel like if I can do it, I know so many other women that are maybe a little smaller, a little bit bigger, that might be a little self conscience about whether or not they can do it and, they can."
The program is in it's second year. And is a collaboration between the City of Carbondale and SIU. For more information on Badd Axe Ladies and how you can get involved in firefighting, head over to the Carbondale Fire Department webpage.