B-25 World War 2 Bomber "Berlin Express" Makes Stop In Southern Illinois

MARION, IL (WSIL) – A unique opportunity awaits southern Illinois this weekend as the B-25 Bomber Berlin Express is currently at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.
"It's been a while since World War 2 so there's very few if any people still living that crewed this aircraft,” says Experimental Aircraft Association member Larry Flesner.
The Berlin Express never got the chance to see combat. Instead – its work in supporting the war came in training others.
“This particular aircraft is the same model that the Doolittle raid was done with,” said Flesner.
Of the nine thousand built during World War 2, less than 100 still exist. And few than 20 still fly, the Berlin Express being one of them.
"I’m Amazed, these air crafts were built only 40 years after the Wright brothers flew,” said Flesner.
I had the chance to fly inside the Berlin Express as it circled the airport. Of course, having never been up in a B-25 Bomber I wasn't sure what to expect. So I went to World War 2 veteran Robert Amunrud for some advice.
So I asked him, “What should I expect when I'm up there and everything?”
His one-word answer was, “Noise.”
After some pre-flight instructions, we boarded the plane and got ready for the ride. One of the people joining me on the flight is Gus Maroscher. He grew up in Europe during World War 2 and can still remember the sound of the B-25 bomber flying over his home.
"We were bombed by that airplane and I never saw it because it was always at night,” said Maroscher. “So I wanted to see it today.”
Even after all these years. talking about his experiences still is an emotional time for Maroscher.
"You see things you can't unsee,” he says, fighting back the emotions, “and you experience things you can't forget.
Overcoming those emotions, Maroscher was determined to be on the plane to ride like those men who fought to free his home from the enemy.
"With the nightly raids, it came close to killing us and I never saw it because it was always at night,” said Maroscher. “It [the B-25 Bomber] defeated the Nazis which is great.
The flight lasted about 20 minutes. We had the chance to move around to get a small glimpse of what it was like, knowing when they did it was always life or death.
This is all part of the history of our country.” said Amunrud. “We who served in various branches and various roles, we had experiences that were part of history and we can share those.”
Click Here, to learn more.