Awareness event will provide veterans with resources in the region

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- There's an upcoming opportunity for veterans to learn about resources available to them throughout the region.
The Christian Community Compassion Center is holding an awareness event and will feature several organizations, who will have an informational booth set up and include:
- University of Illinois Extension who often discuss healthy eating tips
- Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living which focuses on mental health and stable housing
- Representatives from the Marion VA Medical Center
- Southern Illinois Homeless Coalition
The awareness event is possible through a grant from Purdue University with sessions taking place on the fourth Monday each month starting back in February.
Purdue selected the Christian Community Compassion Center because the people they
reach through their food pantry.
The pantry is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each month, neighbors in need can take home around $150 worth of groceries including canned goods, non-perishable items like rice and noodles as well as meat and cheese.
The Center also offers a Helping Hands program, which provides $50 in bill pay assistance every six months, a clothing closet, and a 24/7 homeless shelter.
Mona Crim, the Director of the 4 C's, says many veterans have slept there as a warm and safe place to stay but that should never have to happen.
"We're always looking at ways to help veterans," she explains. "They have helped us so much and helping to keep us free, and it's time for us to give back to them."
As the temperatures drop, the rooms tend to fill up. When the shelter is at capacity, they work with other organizations on a referral system.
The goal is to get vets into stable housing, which is a resource the upcoming awareness event will touch on. This will be the last Reaching Rural Veterans session in Harrisburg and wants as many vets as possible to attend.
Crim says it's been eye opening for those who have showed up to see the help that's available.
"I want them to take advantage of all the services out there," she states. "Be a part of any kind of relief that they can get. For helping them to make it. "
Once veterans visit the booths on-site, participants can take a short survey for a $20 gift card. Then a few months later, if they fill out another survey, they'll receive an additional gift card.
If there are any local organizations in the region, who want to share their resources with vets they're encouraged to reach out to Mona Crim at (618) 252-3931.
The event is on Monday, November 22nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and drinks will also be provided.
Christian Community Compassion Center
634 N. Jackson Street
Harrisburg, Illinois