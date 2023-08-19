Average temperatures today, heat wave to start tomorrow

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Overall, temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 80s, with a heat index value into the low 90s, for the rest of the evening, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 70s by about 8:00pm and into the low 70s by midnight. We also will be remaining dry this evening due to the high pressure system in place.
Tomorrow will be significantly warmer with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index value of 105 tomorrow afternoon.
For these high heat index values, the weather service has placed most of the region in an excessive heat warning effective tomorrow afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
This is because we are tracking what could be the most intense heat wave of the season in terms of duration. It is likely that temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through Friday of next week. Furthermore, the heat index could get close to 115 degrees Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, there will be no relief in terms of rainfall as we are not expecting any rainfall until Friday with an isolated shower chance in the afternoon.