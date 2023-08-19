 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Average temperatures today, heat wave to start tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat dome enters the region

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Overall, temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 80s, with a heat index value into the low 90s, for the rest of the evening, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 70s by about 8:00pm and into the low 70s by midnight. We also will be remaining dry this evening due to the high pressure system in place. 

Projected heat index tomorrow

Tomorrow will be significantly warmer with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index value of 105 tomorrow afternoon. 

Heat alerts through Thursday

For these high heat index values, the weather service has placed most of the region in an excessive heat warning effective tomorrow afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Projected temperatures and heat index this week

This is because we are tracking what could be the most intense heat wave of the season in terms of duration. It is likely that temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through Friday of next week. Furthermore, the heat index could get close to 115 degrees Monday through Thursday. 

Additionally, there will be no relief in terms of rainfall as we are not expecting any rainfall until Friday with an isolated shower chance in the afternoon. 

