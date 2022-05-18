Autism Day at Unity Point

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler will be in the classroom, getting a lesson from elementary school children on Wednesday, May 18th.
According to the Autism Society of Southern Illinois:
When U.S. Congress reauthorized IDEA in 2004, it updated the law to mandate that students be placed in the “least restrictive environment” for their needs, meaning schools should educate students with disabilities alongside those who are not disabled if possible.
Research has shown that when learning diverse students are placed in traditional classes, their academic success improves.
Going to school at an early age with students of different academic, social, and behavioral abilities decrease fear and prejudice against those who are different and increases tolerance of variations in human behavior and abilities.
Making friends with students who act and learn differently helps your child on the normal spectrum accept those who are not.
The environment helps the student without disabilities learn to be attentive to the needs of others instead of avoiding or making fun of them. That learning carries forward to adulthood and impacts moral and ethical development.
Senators Fowler and Bryant will be guest in an inclusive classroom and play “Are you smarter than a 5th grader” with the students.
Autism rates among children have soared in the last 18 years.
In 2000, 1 in 150 children were reported to have the disorder. In 2018, the most recent year reported, 1 in 44 kids are reported to have autism.
Autism is also 4 times more common among boys than girls.
Those statistics are according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.