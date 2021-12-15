Authorities warn tornado victims about scams

(WSIL) -- Residents across the region are starting to pick up the pieces after damage to their homes or worse the loss of a loved one, but now they also have to worry about being scammed.
According to authorities, several scams have been going around targeting tornado victims following the deadly storm Friday night.
The first to come to the attention of the Graves County Sheriff's Office is scammers calling homeowners and wrongfully representing Mayfield Water and Electric. The callers are telling residents they must pay their bill or services will be disconnected.
Another scam going around is callers asking for donations to a police fund. The Graves County Sheriff says there's NO law enforcement agency with ties to the fund that they're aware of.
Kentucky State Police is warning residents scams are known to happen during times of tragedy such as this. Police add all homeowners should make sure anyone who offers help is from a legitimate organization before paying for a service or offering donations.
