Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Authorities warn tornado victims about scams

  • Updated
Scam

(WSIL) -- Residents across the region are starting to pick up the pieces after damage to their homes or worse the loss of a loved one, but now they also have to worry about being scammed.

According to authorities, several scams have been going around targeting tornado victims following the deadly storm Friday night. 

The first to come to the attention of the Graves County Sheriff's Office is scammers calling homeowners and wrongfully representing Mayfield Water and Electric. The callers are telling residents they must pay their bill or services will be disconnected.
 
Another scam going around is callers asking for donations to a police fund. The Graves County Sheriff says there's NO law enforcement agency with ties to the fund that they're aware of. 
 
Kentucky State Police is warning residents scams are known to happen during times of tragedy such as this. Police add all homeowners should make sure anyone who offers help is from a legitimate organization before paying for a service or offering donations. 
 
For the most up-to-date information in Graves County, click here

