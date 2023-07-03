Authorities urge motorists to avoid area as crews on scene of a fire in Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities urge motorists to avoid the area near State Highway 14 and Sam Pyle Bridge Road in Franklin County due to a structure on fire.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said smoke from the fire is making the area hard to see for anyone on the roadway.
The alert from Franklin County EMA came out just before 2:30 p.m.
This is northeast of Benton near the Benton Country Club.
Fire crews are on the scene of the fire.
Authorities are urging motorists to take detours to avoid the area.