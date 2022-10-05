Authorities seize 900 doses of suspected Fentanyl

GRAVES COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting a Fentanyl seizure that's a part of a multi-county drug bust.
The department says they've responded to a recent death and overdoses, they believe, are Fentanyl-related.
This prompted the investigation with undercover drug buys taking place late night on October 4th in Graves, Carlisle, and Hickman counties.
Authorities seized more than 900 dosage units of suspected Fentanyl pills that are being sold as 30mg Percocets, which can come in the form of a blue pill.
Additional quantities of other opioids such as Hydrocodone and firearms were also found and confiscated.
Authorities say there's an inherent danger when buying prescription pain killers on the black market, or from drug dealers.
"Many of these substances are counterfeit and are made by mostly the drug cartels with no regard for quality control, and in many cases are laced with the deadly drug fentanyl," the sheriff's office says. "Do not take a chance as you are playing Russian Roulette with your life, or the life of those that you may sell or share these substances with. This message is as strong of a warning that we can give."
Authorities are set to release more information on this case in the coming days. Stay with News 3 for updates.
