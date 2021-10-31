Authorities release new details on high-speed chase

(WSIL) -- Authorities are releasing new information Sunday on a high-speed chase that started in southeast Missouri and ended in southern Illinois three days ago.
According to the agency, the Charleston Missouri Police Department received information on October 28 at 2:30 p.m. there may be a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop.
The information also indicated that the occupants were armed.
Charleston officers responded and were assisted by members of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined that it was indeed stolen from Illinois.
The two male occupants were taken into custody, and one of them was placed in a patrol vehicle of the Sheriff’s Department, the other in a Charleston DPS patrol vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was searched and a stolen firearm, stolen checks and approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine were located.
During this time, the male suspect in the Sheriff’s Department vehicle was able to get out of his handcuffs, stole the patrol vehicle, and fled the truck stop's parking lot.
In doing so, he almost hit three law enforcement officers.
The suspect then fled east bound on US 60. The pursuit crossed into Illinois, where he was finally apprehended near Buncombe IL.
As a result of this investigation, charges have been file against two Illinois men. The charges are as follows:
TAYLOR, William R., 43 of Vienna IL – Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Stealing a Firearm and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device. Taylor is currently being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
NELSON, Matthew L., 40 of Buncombe IL – Assault 1st Degree on Law Enforcement Officer x3, Armed Criminal Action x3, Escape from Custody, Stealing a Motor Vehicle x2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Stealing a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Property Damage. Nelson is currently being held in the State of Illinois awaiting extradition.