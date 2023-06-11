 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms across
the area this afternoon will produce dangerous lightning and
locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

Authorities looking for escaped inmate in Calloway County

Dorsey Jacob Hutson
Kentucky State Police

MURRAY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the detention facility in Calloway County.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are searching for Dorsey Jacob Hutson, 33, who is approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and was last seen at the Calloway County Detention Center at approximately 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Hutson was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit.

Hutson was incarcerated at the Calloway County Detention Center for the offenses of burglary and assault, 4th degree.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutson is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

