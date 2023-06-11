Authorities looking for escaped inmate in Calloway County

MURRAY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the detention facility in Calloway County.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are searching for Dorsey Jacob Hutson, 33, who is approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and was last seen at the Calloway County Detention Center at approximately 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.
Hutson was last seen wearing a lime green jump suit.
Hutson was incarcerated at the Calloway County Detention Center for the offenses of burglary and assault, 4th degree.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutson is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.