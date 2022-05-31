Authorities find missing Kentucky woman

UPDATE: 10:00 pm
Katherine Christopher was located safe by law enforcement in Lyon County.
ORIGINAL STORY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Katherine Christopher, 31, was last seen in the Paducah area on or about January 18, 2022.
She is described as a white female, standing approximately 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with green eyes and was last known to have shoulder length sandy blonde hair.
Christopher may also be frequenting the Kuttawa area of Lyon County.
If anyone sees Christopher or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.