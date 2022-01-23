Authorities find East Prairie teen who was kidnapped

(WSIL) -- A teen girl from East Prairie, Missouri is safe tonight after being kidnapped and a suspect has been arrested.
Deputies in Jasper County carried out a welfare check on Friday, January 21 at a home in Joplin on the 4,000 block of West Cactus Lane.
They found the 13-year-old girl, who had been reported missing. She was held against her will and sexually assaulted.
Authorities say 19-year-old Grant Henson drove five hours to East Prairie to pick the girl up and bring her back to the home.
He's charged with kidnapping and sodomy with no bond.
Deputies also found 22-year-old Bryan Henson, Grant's brother, at the home with a 16-year-old girl and is being charged with statutory rape with a $100,000 bond.
