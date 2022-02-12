Authorities confirm a plane crash near Southern Illinois airport

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL):
Update 7:08 p.m. -- Carbondale police have confirmed the plane crash is a single occupant female pilot who hit a transformer.
It happened on new Era Road near Cimco recycling.
The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
Residents and businesses in the area are experiencing power outages.
The Federal Aviation Administration is taking the lead on the investigation.
Original story (February 12th at 6:40 p.m.) -- News 3 is working to learn more about an incident near the Southern Illinois airport.
The sheriff's office confirms a plane crashed Saturday evening near the area and the Carbondale Fire Department is on scene.
As of 6:45 p.m. more than 2,800 Ameren customers are without power in Jackson County.
There's no word yet on if the plane crash and the power outage is related.
