Authorities confirm a plane crash near Southern Illinois airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Breaking News

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL):

Update 7:08 p.m. -- Carbondale police have confirmed the plane crash is a single occupant female pilot who hit a transformer.

It happened on new Era Road near Cimco recycling.

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Residents and businesses in the area are experiencing power outages. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking the lead on the investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Original story (February 12th at 6:40 p.m.) -- News 3 is working to learn more about an incident near the Southern Illinois airport. 

The sheriff's office confirms a plane crashed Saturday evening near the area and the Carbondale Fire Department is on scene. 

As of 6:45 p.m. more than 2,800 Ameren customers are without power in Jackson County. 

There's no word yet on if the plane crash and the power outage is related. 

Stay with News 3 for updates on this breaking story. 