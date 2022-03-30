Authorities conduct search in connection to Jefferson County human remains

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult. All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary precautions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&