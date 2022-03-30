Authorities conduct search in connection to Jefferson County human remains

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Law enforcement agencies conducted an evidence search on Wednesday in connection to recently found human remains.
Members of the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Fire Protection District, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Woodlawn Fire Department, Waltonville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Forensic Services, Canine Search and Rescue Teams, and Litton Ambulance participated in the search.
The remains were found off the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Davidson Avenue, west of the I-57 Veterans Memorial Drive interchange Monday, March 21.
People looking for deer antler sheds found the remains. The body was in serious state of decomposition.
Crews searched the fields and wooded areas west of where the remains were located. The search was successful in recovering multiple pieces of potential evidence.