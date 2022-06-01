Attorney General issues guidance on reproductive rights in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul released new guidance to ensure the public and members of law enforcement understand Illinois' legal protections for abortions.
Attorney General Raoul’s office released “Know Your Reproductive Rights,” a free online resource.
The guidance explains that Illinois law protects the right to have an abortion and treats abortion like other kinds of health care. The Attorney General also issued a letter to law enforcement to clarify that Illinois law does not criminalize abortion.
Raoul’s “Know Your Reproductive Rights” is now available on the Attorney General’s website.
Raoul’s guidance provides answers to common questions related to reproductive rights in Illinois. In short, Illinois law protects the right to access safe abortion services even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights in Illinois include:
- The right to an abortion regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, immigration status, race, ethnicity, disability status or other protected characteristic.
- No set time limit on abortions. Patients should talk with their health care providers about their individual circumstances to decide what treatment options are best for them.
- Health care, including abortion and other reproductive care, for residents of other states.
- The right to an abortion for individuals under the age of 18.
In addition to clarifying the law for Illinois residents, Raoul’s office issued a letter to law enforcement throughout the state explaining that Illinois law does not allow the prosecution of pregnant women for terminating their pregnancies. The letter further clarifies that Illinois law also prohibits law enforcement from interfering with individuals’ right to use or refuse reproductive health care.