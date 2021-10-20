Attorney: Articles belonging to Laundrie found in Florida nature park

(ABC NEWS) -- Articles belonging to Brian Laundrie were found Wednesday by his parents, said Stephen Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie's family.
Bertolino said the articles were found while his parents searched off a trail that Laundrie frequented in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, a nature park that's been the center of the search for Laundrie.
Law enforcement is now searching the area, Bertolino said.
The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve, a spokesperson for the office told ABC News.
Laundrie is wanted in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.