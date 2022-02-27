Athletes fill all available spots in annual indoor triathlon

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois University Rec Center serves as host to a fully booked roster for their REC Your Body Indoor Triathlon.
All 60 available spots were filled Sunday with athletes of all ages, arriving from throughout southern Illinois.
The race includes a 10-minute swim, a 20-minute bicycle race and a 15-minute run. Number of laps and times determined the winners.
Race director Cay Gerlock says it's a great way for beginners to try a triathlon without all the pressure of a full course.
"This race is a great, great-first race for everybody, because so many triathlons are distance, lots of distance, this is, your own pace," he explains. "Some years the numbers have been down but, people are ready to get out and race, and they came to us and we're very happy about that."
This is the 24th year for the event, sponsored by the SIU Triathlon Club.