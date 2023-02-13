 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South wind gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois
not included in the High Wind Warning.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

At least three people dead, five people hurt in shooting at Michigan State University

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU PIC5

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.

UPDATE: Michigan State Police say at least three people are dead and five people are in a local hospital.

As of 10:42 p.m. CST police still do not have a suspect in custody. They have released pictures of the suspect.

----------------------------------------------------------

EAST LANSING, MI (WSIL) -- At least one person is dead from the shooting Monday night on the campus of Michigan State University. Multiple injuries are reported.

Students and people nearby were told to "shelter in place" while police look for a gunman. At last check, police say the gunman was alone and likely on foot.

The first reports came in around 7:18 p.m. CST for a shooting at an academic hall on campus. There was a second shooting about half an hour later near campus.

This is a developing story. WSIL will bring you updates as they become available.

Tags

Recommended for you