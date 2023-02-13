At least three people dead, five people hurt in shooting at Michigan State University

UPDATE: Michigan State Police say at least three people are dead and five people are in a local hospital.
As of 10:42 p.m. CST police still do not have a suspect in custody. They have released pictures of the suspect.
----------------------------------------------------------
EAST LANSING, MI (WSIL) -- At least one person is dead from the shooting Monday night on the campus of Michigan State University. Multiple injuries are reported.
Students and people nearby were told to "shelter in place" while police look for a gunman. At last check, police say the gunman was alone and likely on foot.
The first reports came in around 7:18 p.m. CST for a shooting at an academic hall on campus. There was a second shooting about half an hour later near campus.
