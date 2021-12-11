At least 20 people are dead and many still missing in Mayfield following tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky (WSIL) -- At least 20 people are dead and many are still missing in Mayfield, Kentucky after a large tornado ripped through the town Friday night according to Graves County Jailer George Workman.
Search and rescue efforts continue Saturday night, especially at The Candle Factory, which collapsed when the tornado hit with around 100 people inside.
A curfew has been put in place for the City of Mayfield from dusk to down according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The National Weather Service began conducting a survey to determine the strength and path of the tornado on Saturday. The survey will continue in the coming days as meteorologists document the entire track of the historic tornado.