...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

At least 2,000 cattle deaths reported due to heat, humidity in southwest Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle deaths occurred in the southwestern part of Kansas as high temperatures, humidity, and low winds made it difficult for the cows to stay cool, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Communications Director, Matt Lara, told CNN.

At least 2,000 cattle deaths occurred in the southwestern part of Kansas as high temperatures, humidity, and low winds made it difficult for the cows to stay cool, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Communications Director, Matt Lara, told CNN.

Lara said the number of deaths is representative of the facilities that have contacted the department to assist with the disposal of carcasses.

An unusual weather event last weekend, where areas of southwestern Kansas saw a 10 to 14-degree increase in temperature and an increase in humidity almost overnight Friday into Saturday, with little wind and lows only falling to around 70 degrees throughout the night-time hours, caused heat stress issues in some cattle in the region, Scarlett Hagins with the Kansas Livestock Association told CNN.

According to Hagins, the sudden change did not allow cattle to acclimate as quickly as needed. "Heat stress is a concern this time of year and producers make every effort to mitigate the situation prior to an extreme heat event by making sure extra water is available, altering feeding schedules and rations if needed, and implementing sprinkler systems," she said.

