...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

As winter weather hits the region, check conditions before hitting the road

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The region is set to receive another round of winter weather. This can cause slick conditions for travelers needing to leave their home, work, or other business.

IDOT has launched a new version of their Getting Around Illinois map, which they hope will be more reliable this winter. 

Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. 

Additionally, conditions on  interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

Click here to view the map. 

A short video on how to utilize the map and review conditions can be viewed here.

If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts. 

Click here to view the travel map. 

Over in Missouri, Missouri DOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear. 

They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing.

For more information and their current conditions, click here. 