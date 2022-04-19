As more people head outside, remember to protect yourself from ticks

JONESBORO (WSIL) -- Spring means more people are getting outdoors, whether it's in the back yard or on a hiking trail.
But we're not the only ones out and about, a common pest is also lurking...ticks.
Ticks can be out in all seasons, but primarily they come out in the spring and summer. Ticks carry disease that can cause paralysis, cause red meat allergies or even have a fatal result.
There are things you can do to keep you and your family safe.
"I've had a few people, actually in the past couple of weeks, where they have talked about contracting Lyme disease and now they want us to come and take care of their property, so they can protect their pets and their family members within their household, " said Brock Buckner with Little Egypt Mosquito Company.
Buckner and his team get rid of more than just mosquitoes, they deal with ticks too.
They are one of many companies helping keep you safe from ticks and other insects.
Buckner says they are spraying more than 200 properties a month across Illinois and Missouri, and the process doesn't take but a few minutes.
"Our operators come, we get you sprayed and 30 minutes later you are able to go out and enjoy your yard. And it's safe for children, pets and home owner. A lot of people really think that is affordable when you know the other complications of diseases that you can contract from these pests," said Buckner.
To protect yourself outside, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and long socks. Apply repellant to exposed skin.
Make sure your lawn is cut and don't walk in tall grass if necessary. After you or your pet are back inside, check your clothes, hair and pets fur to make sure you didn't carry in any ticks.