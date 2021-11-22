As flu season begins health officials urge everyone to get their shot

(WSIL) -- We are at the beginning of flu season and local health officials across Illinois are urging everyone to get a flu shot.
Southern Seven Outreach Coordinator, Shawnna Rhine, says despite not having many flu cases last year, there is a concern that there will be a rise in cases this year.
So far, Southern 7 Health Department has held several flu clinics in October and November, but Rhine says they haven't had much of a turnout for flu shots.
"The majority of the people that came through our drive-thru clinic actually chose their booster over their flu shot. So what that means for us is that we are seeing a reduction in the number of people getting their flu shots at this point. Because again people are focused on their booster. What we are hoping that is going to happen though is once people get their boosters and are kind of past that, we will start seeing the numbers of those individuals getting their flu shot creep up." said Rhine.
Much like the COVID vaccine, taking the flu vaccine can help prevent hospitalizations.
"The reason why we are pushing for boosters so well is that you do have some of these breakthrough cases with individuals that got vaccinated earlier in the year. and that's just because the vaccine is waning on you a little bit. So we are encouraging you to get that booster as soon as you possibly can." said Rhine.
She says you can get your flu and Covid vaccine at the same time. Side effects are usually the same and go away within a couple days.
"Flu shot is just one shot, but if you think about it. It is something that you have to get every year or need to get every year, so it kind of is it's own booster if you want to look at it in that respect." said Rhine.
Rhine encourages everyone to not wait until after the holidays to get the flu shot.
You can schedule to get your flu shot or Covid-19 vaccine at any of Southern 7 Health Departments locations.
You will need to call ahead for an appointment.