Artspace 304 gives out 15 grants from Southern Arts Fund

  • Updated
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Artspace 304 announced 15 arts and cultural projects supported by grants through the Southern Arts Fund (SAF). Recipients include artists and nonprofits in Southern Illinois that propose events and programs with community outreach components.

Artspace 304 says they received 49 SAF proposals, which was twice the amount from previous years.

They gave out more than $27,000 SAF grants of $1,000 to $2,500 artists.

They are listed below:

A Gift of Love Charity

Mindful Art of Children

Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois

Juneteenth Block Party

Bret Gowin

It Takes a Village-Tamms Mural

Cade Bursell

All Species Puppet Parade

Carbondale United

Exploring the History of Racial Justice

Henry Dieters

Standard Issue

Legacy Training, Inc.

Summer Dance Workshop Series

Lisa Marie Malloy

Cairo Youth Media Arts Workshop

Megan Smith

Camp Create

Robert Ketchens

Black Female Leaders-A Painted History

Shawnee Hills Arts Council

Youth Drama Camp

SI CABE (Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education)

Latin Summer Nights

Southern Illinois Irish Festival

Irish Music Festival and Celtic Fair

Stone Soup Shakespeare Theater Company

Stone Soup Shakespeare 13th Tour

