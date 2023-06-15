Artspace 304 gives out 15 grants from Southern Arts Fund

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Artspace 304 announced 15 arts and cultural projects supported by grants through the Southern Arts Fund (SAF). Recipients include artists and nonprofits in Southern Illinois that propose events and programs with community outreach components.
Artspace 304 says they received 49 SAF proposals, which was twice the amount from previous years.
They gave out more than $27,000 SAF grants of $1,000 to $2,500 artists.
They are listed below:
A Gift of Love Charity
Mindful Art of Children
Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois
Juneteenth Block Party
Bret Gowin
It Takes a Village-Tamms Mural
Cade Bursell
All Species Puppet Parade
Carbondale United
Exploring the History of Racial Justice
Henry Dieters
Standard Issue
Legacy Training, Inc.
Summer Dance Workshop Series
Lisa Marie Malloy
Cairo Youth Media Arts Workshop
Megan Smith
Camp Create
Robert Ketchens
Black Female Leaders-A Painted History
Shawnee Hills Arts Council
Youth Drama Camp
SI CABE (Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education)
Latin Summer Nights
Southern Illinois Irish Festival
Irish Music Festival and Celtic Fair
Stone Soup Shakespeare Theater Company
Stone Soup Shakespeare 13th Tour