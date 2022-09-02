Artist finishes Big Muddy Monster sculpture at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A sculpture, carved from wood, of the Big Muddy Monster has been completed at the Du Quoin State Fair.
Since August 26, chainsaw artist Josh Hayes has been carving a pine log into a likeness of one of the area's legends.
Commissioned by the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, visitors to the 2022 State Fair have witnessed the transformation. Hayes has now completed the sculpture and visitors can see the 8-foot-tall tribute, and meet the artist, for the remainder of the 2022 Fair.
At the completion of the fair, the sculpture will be stored until it is donated to the City of Murphysboro during the 2022 Apple Festival.
An official unveiling will happen during the festival’s Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, September 14th during the Opening Ceremonies.