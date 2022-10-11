Arrowleaf's partnership with Molina set to benefit those in need

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- Arrowleaf received an $8,000 grant from Molina Healthcare to help keep items stocked at a community closet in Vienna.
Thanks to the grant, Arrowleaf is now able to keep its newly developed community closet better stocked to help those in need.
"We can actually go out and purchase those items that we don't tend to get in stock with donations," said Arrowleaf's community grant coordinator Emily Middleton.
Items like laundry detergent, baby formula and wipes are some of the items Arrowleaf can now purchase thanks to the grant.
"With this we can fill the gap and fill the need with items that we know our clients are requesting and are in need of that we haven't been able to purchase for them before," Middleton said.
Arrowleaf is a not-for-profit organization that services seven southern Illinois counties, and the need to these counties is great.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to officially open the Molina Community Closet, located in Vienna.
Arrowleaf receivs several donations of common household items, but with this Molina grant, Arrowleaf is able to purchase needed items that are difficult to come by through donations.
"We really wanted to focus on items we stocked and supplimented with our donations on things that are a little harder to find in this community, especially if you're on such a tight budget," said Middleton.
Arrowleaf will never ask about a person's financial situation. Middleton says if someone comes in and says, they need diapers, the goal is helping that person get diapers.
"If we run short on stock, with the Molina foundation grant we can actually suppliment that and make sure we have enough for everyone who asks.
The community closest also provide those in need with brand new items like a hairbrush, kitchen items and socks.
"We want them to have that dignity and respect that they can come in and get a brand new item that is theres," said Middleton.
In addition to this location in Vienna, officials with Arrowleaf tell me they're working on opening up locations in Cairo and Anna to help serve the needs in those areas.